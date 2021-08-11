Cancel
Crenshaw County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crenshaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Crenshaw County through 700 PM CDT At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy Municipal Airport, or 5 miles west of Troy, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Luverne, Rutledge, Petrey and Highland Home. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

