Bibb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Twiggs A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL BIBB, WEST CENTRAL TWIGGS AND NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 714 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Elberta, or 13 miles south of Macon. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...nickel sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Warner Robins, Centerville, Robins Air Force Base, Elberta and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

