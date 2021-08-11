Special Weather Statement issued for Elk, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Elk; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Elk and Warren Counties through 745 PM EDT At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty but weakening showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbus to near Oil City to near Grove City. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Brief wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Warren, Sheffield, Youngsville, Russell, Spring Creek, Scandia, Lottsville, Grand Valley, Warren South, Garland, Kinzua Dam, Chapman State Park, Ludlow, Tidioute, Sugar Grove, Starbrick, Clarendon and Bear Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
