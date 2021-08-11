“Bohemian 2,” “Terminator 7,” “League 2” Teased

Let’s hope that The Terminator doesn’t get a remake in our lifetime, but if it ever does happen, hopefully the casting will be on point and whoever is behind the camera will have an idea of what they’re doing with the story. A lot of actors come to mind when it comes to who might be able to play the iconic T-800, and there are others who would be perfect to play the more advanced terminators as well. One idea would actually be kind of tough to get since he’s constantly busy, but perhaps Dwayne Johnson breaking bad once again would be interesting to see. He could even play a slightly advanced T-800 that acts more human and is harder to spot. That last part might have to be included simply because he’s usually such a talkative guy. But the reason for making mention of Johnson is that he’s a big, physical guy, and could take the role of the terminator to a new height that would be nothing short of awesome. Also, he’s played a villain before, and I’m not talking about the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. Does anyone remember Doom? It was kind of a horrible movie, but it was still a decent look at Johnson as a bad guy.