Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Primed for Patriots Preseason: Three Players to Watch on Defense vs. Washington

By Mike D'Abate
Posted by 
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydEg5_0bOzm9UX00

Offense may get the headlines, but defense most often determines championship aspirations.

The New England Patriots are set to open their 2021 preseason slate on Thursday, August 12 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts. The Pats will welcome the Washington Football Team for the first, and only preseason contest to be held in New England this summer. With an expected capacity crowd to cheer on the hometown team, the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against Washington.

Henry Anderson

The 29-year-old defensive end has performed well in camp, thus far. During team drills, he routinely applied pressure to the quarterback, while quickly getting into position to stuff the run. Anderson had the third-highest run-stuff rate among players with at least 500 defensive snaps in 2020. His presence should help to bolster a Patriots line, which had its problems against the run. Anderson also is also capable of providing assistance with rushing the passer as well, notching seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2018, as a member of the New York Jets. His versatility has the potential to earn him a starting spot along the interior of the defensive line, alongside Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy. With Washington head coach Ron Rivera declaring his intention to play his starters on Thursday, Anderson may get to test his skill against presumed running back roster-locks Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Ronnie Perkins

While Perkins was a star defensive end during his time at the University of Oklahoma, the Patriots are seemingly looking to cast him in the role of outside linebacker; rather than a traditional edge rusher. This should allow him to play upright, which is more conducive to his size and style. In fact, Perkins has worked closely with outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick during both mandatory minicamp and training camp. This has only served to fuel the speciation that the talented rookie might be ready for a positional shift. It should be interesting to see how the Pats deploy Perkins on Thursday. While he may not get an abundance of chances to line up with assumed Washington starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, he may get some opportunities to get after back-up Taylor Heinicke. To do so, he will need to utilize his above-average burst and closing speed. Look for him to also be a disruptive run defender on Thursday. Should Perkins make the most of those opportunities, he may find his way into the rotation at a stacked linebacker position for New England.

Joejuan Williams

Despite being only two years removed from being selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Williams is not a lock to make the roster. He possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Ideally, he would be most effective when used as a rotational perimeter and slot cornerback against taller pass catchers. During training camp in 2020, he was being used in more of a specialized role; defending tight ends and big receivers. In fact, he actually looked better against tight ends than he did while guarding wide receivers. In 2021, Williams seems to have returned to more of a traditional corner role. Still, he is maintaining his physicality. Though he has been beaten on some one-on-one routes by receivers N’Keal Harry and Nelson Agholor, he has provided adequate coverage in team drills. Williams should be well-tested by Washington’s deep corps of wide receivers on Thursday. He will need to step up his performance to keep pace with fellow corners Dee Virgin, Michael Jackson, Sr. and Myles Bryant in hopes of securing a roster spot for 2021.

Comments / 0

PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
67
Followers
219
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Steve Belichick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Gillette Stadium#The New York Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots QB Report: Mac Jones Excels in Padded Practice; Cam Newton Looks Off

Perry: Mac Jones gains momentum in Patriots QB competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For the first time during this summer's Patriots training camp, one quarterback established himself as decisively the better quarterback for two consecutive days. It was the quarterback in whom the Patriots invested a first-round pick...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Washington vs. Patriots: How to watch, start time, odds, live streams, TV channel

In the first preseason action since the Hall of Fame Game, the Washington Football Team vs. the New England Patriots should present some intriguing matchups. One of two Thursday night [August 12] games in Week 1, which team will come out on top? Here is how you can watch the game, the live stream options, start time, TV channel, and NFL odds.
NFLchatsports.com

New England Patriots vs Washington NFL Preseason: Game times, Live stream, Preview, Quarterbacks

Thursday night in the NFL preseason, two of the league’s top defensive minds square off; the New England Patriots host the Washington Football Team inside Gillette Stadium. Washington looks to build upon their return to the playoffs after winning the NFC East last season. The Patriots, meanwhile, look to rebound back into the postseason after failing to qualify for the first time since 2008.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Patriots tumbling down depth charts during the preseason

The New England Patriots started the preseason off in excellent fashion, taking down Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team in a 22-13 win highlighted by the debut of Mac Jones and a 91-yard touchdown run by rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Even though Bill Belichick should feel extremely comfortable with what...
NFLNBC Sports

What to make of Gilmore and Jackson's rankings in NFL Top 100

How deep are the New England Patriots at cornerback? According to one metric, that position group boasts two of the top 50 players in the entire NFL. NFL Network on Sunday unveiled Nos. 100 through 41 of its annual "Top 100" list, in which NFL players vote on the best players in the league regardless of position. Two Patriots cracked the top 50: Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson (No. 49) and Stephon Gilmore (No. 47).
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy