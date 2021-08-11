Cancel
Blairsville man acquitted for threats after wife recants allegations

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
A Blairsville man was found not guilty of making threats to kill his wife after she told a Westmoreland County jury she lied to police.

Police claimed James Leroy Trout Jr., 45, pointed a gun at a Latrobe home on Oct. 15, 2019 where his wife fled to after the couple had a fight. Following a two-day trial this week, the jury acquitted Trout of misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault.

According to court records, police responded after a domestic incident was reported by Trout’s wife, who claimed the couple argued and that he threatened to shoot her in the head. Michele Trout fled the home and went to a male friend’s residence when her husband drove up, honked his car horn and later appeared to brandish a gun.

Michele Trout testified she lied to police about the threats.

“He’s never threatened me ever in my life. I just did this because I was out of my mind and I wanted him to look bad,” Michele Trout told jurors as she testified for the prosecution.

She said she attempted to tell police she made up the story but investigators refused to drop the prosecution claiming the charges had already been prepared against her husband.

Michele Trout was granted immunity to testify against her husband, her lawyer, Tim Andrews said.

He indicated he did not expect charges would be filed against her for filing a false police report.

According to court records, police searched James Trout’s vehicle following his wife’s report and found a handgun under the front passenger’s seat.

Police said Trout claimed was at the Latrobe home investigate whether his wife was having an affair.

