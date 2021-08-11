Cancel
Meagher County, MT

Evacuation orders downgraded in areas around fire in Crazies

By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuation orders for areas around a fire in the Crazy Mountains have been downgraded to pre-evacuation status as crews gain a foothold on it. The Park and Meagher county sheriff’s offices on Monday lifted evacuation orders for residences around Shields River Road and the Smith Creek at the west end of the American Fork fire. The areas are under pre-evacuation notice. County roads there are open, but area closures are still in effect, officials wrote.

