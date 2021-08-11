Toronto wants to set new playoff standard in 2021

Toronto, OH. (WTRF) – Head Coach Josh Franke is looking to bring the momentum from the last season into this one. “Since I’ve gotten here the goal was always to reach the playoffs and host a home playoff game and we’ve been able to accomplish that the last two years. So, we’re on a daily basis almost having a conversation of that’s not the expectation. You’ve accomplished that goal the past two years. The expectation is now that. You have to change your goal. You have to go up another rung on the ladder. So, I think now it’s going multiple rounds in the playoffs and competing for a regional final game is what the goal is,” Franke said.