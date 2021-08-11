Cavs Rumor: Collin Sexton extension offer is back on the table

Jerry Colangelo threw Kevin Love of the Cavs under the bus. You won’t find many people defending Cavs‘ forward Kevin Love these days and probably for good reason. He’s single-handily shot himself in the foot with his antics both on and off the court, he’s known to rub teammates the wrong way, and let’s not even talk about his childish reaction of punching seats. His injuries aren’t on him, that’s the nature of the beast, but it has contributed to a decline in play. This isn’t an anomaly, it’s his new normal. So it was all rather perplexing when the Director of the US Men’s team for the Olympics, Jerry Colangelo, not only took him on the team but then cut a scathing interview about Love.