Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Back to School Gift Guide: Kits For The Young Engineer

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW GUIDE – Back to School Gift Guide: Kits For The Young Engineer!. Its #BacktoSchool month! If the young engineer in your life is gearing up to go back to the classroom or if the classroom is the living room, we have fun ready-to-go kits sure to expand the mind. These kits make for great after school activities or learn from home projects. And, of course, every back to school kit this year should include PPE.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Innovation#Ppe#The Adafruit Store#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Forest Fire Beacons#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
Related
adafruit.com

Bottle cap #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Just a simple cap for your beer bottle. Perfect for partys to mark your own bottle and to prevent the beer from dust or insects. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4874283. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount...
Scienceadafruit.com

The Science of Patterns

For the work that led to his 1952 paper, Turing wanted to understand the underlying mechanism that produces natural patterns. He proposed that patterns such as spots form as a result of the interactions between two chemicals that spread throughout a system much like gas atoms in a box do, with one crucial difference. Instead of diffusing evenly like a gas, the chemicals, which Turing called “morphogens,” diffuse at different rates. One serves as an activator to express a unique characteristic, like a tiger’s stripe, and the other acts as an inhibitor, kicking in periodically to shut down the activator’s expression.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Just Two Robots Hanging Out on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was imaging a dune-covered region of Jezero Crater on its 11th flight on Mars when the Perseverance rover was caught in the frame of its camera. Depending on how you see the craft, it either looks like an errant rock formation trying to fit in amid the Martian landscape or a deer in the headlights. You can’t be blamed if you interpret it differently, though; the rover was imaged from about 1,600 feet away and 39 feet in the air.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Small Lock-style Solenoid – 12VDC @ 350mAh with 2-pin JST

NEW PRODUCT – Small Lock-style Solenoid – 12VDC @ 350mAh with 2-pin JST. Solenoids are basically electromagnets: they are made of a big coil of copper wire with an armature (a slug of metal) in the middle. When the coil is energized, the slug is pulled into the center of the coil. This makes the solenoid able to pull from one end.
EducationFox17

Emily Richett's Back-to-School Shopping Guide

Going back to school after a long summer break can be tough, both for the kids and adults!. Emily Richett shows off a few items that'll make life a lot easier as families get ready for the back-to-school transition. Find a complete list of these items at emilyrichett.com.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi ‘WeatherClock’ #piday #raspberrypi

Meet Eli’s WeatherClock, a digital–analogue timepiece that displays the weather at each hour of the day as well as the time. Here’s an example: every day at 3pm, instead of the hour hand just pointing to a number three on the clock’s face, it also points to a visual representation of what the weather is doing. Obviously, Eli’s WeatherClock still tells the time using the standard positions of the hour and minute hands, but it does two jobs in one, and it looks much more interesting than a regular clock.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Congrats Johny :)

Congrats Johny 🙂 Current champion of waste paper basketball, I will practice more and ask for a rematch one day – it was a honor to compete, you’re a great player. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

CNC Machined and Bent Aluminum Raspberry Pi + Touchscreen Case @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project + write-up from Narwhal Labs on Instructables. Welcome back to another Instructable and project from your friends at Narwhal Labs!. Narwhal Labs is sponsored by and located at TotalBoat HQ in Bristol, RI. Having a makerspace on-site at their location allows us to design and build projects to help with their business needs. Liam, our IT Space Wizard, Consuela, one of our warehouse associates, and Andrew, a maker at Narwhal Labs worked together to make a ruggedized aluminum case for a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen. These cases will hang from packing stations to help TotalBoat track packing performance and accuracy.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Mini Barrel Cooper’s Puzzle Box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This 2/3 scale version of The Barrel Cooper’s Puzzle Box includes all the tricks of the original with a few more twists!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4871672. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models....
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Softwareadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Alpha 6 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-alpha.6, an alpha release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains a number of issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents may change. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since 6.3.0 include:. Support for the CircuitPython development workflow over BLE. Camera support...
Petsadafruit.com

Space Captain Ruski Cat Helmet #3DPrinting

This is a special Space Helmet for your cat. It’s modelled after the famous “Space Captain Ruski Puss” helmet. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4860396. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Blood Repelling Tissue Glue

Inspired by a sticky substance used by barnacles, MIT engineers designed a biocompatible glue that can stop bleeding. Finding ways to stop bleeding is a longstanding problem that has not been adequately solved, Zhao says. Sutures are commonly used to seal wounds, but putting stitches in place is a time-consuming process that usually isn’t possible for first responders to perform during an emergency situation. Among members of the military, blood loss is the leading cause of death following a traumatic injury, and among the general population, it is the second leading cause of death following a traumatic injury.
Designadafruit.com

A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture #SciFiSunday

Really cool build from artist Leonardo Ugolini. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

How Used Chopsticks Are Turned Into Tables, Tiles, And Other Furniture

Great video from Business Insider’s World Wide Waste series on YouTube. People around the world discard at least 80 billion pairs of chopsticks every year. ChopValue, a Canadian company, wants to give those wood utensils a second life as shelves, furniture, and countertops. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making...

Comments / 0

Community Policy