California State

California requires teachers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

By Catherine Garcia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Wednesday that school employees in the state must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. California is the first state to enact such requirements. "We think this is the right thing to do," Newsom said, "and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe."

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Federal travel mask mandate extended into January

The Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday it is extending the federal mask mandate for airplane, bus, and train passengers through Jan. 18. This is being done to "minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," the agency said, and comes as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. The mandate was put in place on Feb. 1, and was already extended once before in April to Sept. 13.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

U.S. will reportedly advise 8-month COVID-19 booster shot for all eligible Americans

The Biden administration will announce as soon as Wednesday that most eligible Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine will need a booster shot eight months after getting their second injection, The Associated Press and The Washington Post reported Monday night, citing at least four people familiar with the decision. U.S. health officials have for months said the approved vaccines remain effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death, but new data from Israel and elsewhere suggest the Delta variant and perhaps the passage of time have rendered the vaccines less effective.
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Texas requests 5 FEMA morgue trailers in anticipation of COVID-19 fatality surge

Texas has requested five mortuary trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 deaths as the Delta variant continues to take its toll, Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Doug Loveday tells NBC News. He said the request was put in Aug. 4, because "we are anticipating a need within the state of Texas for these trailers as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to increase."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Week

3 might be the magic number for COVID-19 vaccine doses, Yale immunologist explains

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to announce that most vaccine-eligible Americans should get a COVID-19 booster shot after eight months. Allowing booster shots for all Americans, not just those with weak immune systems, would be a little controversial, since the 200 million doses of vaccine might be better used in countries with little supply and fewer vaccinated people. But there's also the question of what happens next? Will the COVID-19 vaccine become an annual thing, like the flu shot?
Combat SportsPosted by
The Week

New Zealand goes into nationwide lockdown over a single COVID-19 case

New Zealand is headed into a nationwide lockdown after a single case of COVID-19 was confirmed. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday the country will be locked down after officials confirmed the first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 in six months, CNN reports. The lockdown will go into effect on Tuesday evening. Schools, offices, and businesses that aren't essential services will close under the level 4 lockdown, BBC News reports. Auckland and Coromandel will be locked down for seven days, as the man who tested positive lives in the former and visited the latter, and the rest of the country will lock down for three days, according to The Associated Press.
California StatePosted by
The Week

California GOP gubernatorial candidate served with subpoena during recall debate

Three Republicans running to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), should voters end his term in the Sept. 14 recall election, held a debate in Sacramento on Tuesday night. The gubernatorial hopefuls attacked Newsom over his COVID-19 safety measures and forest management but trained much of their criticism on the GOP frontrunner, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who skipped the debate.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

Immigrants are keeping rural America alive

The old cliché is that immigrants come to the United States to do the jobs Americans won't do. In reality, they're often here to do the jobs that Americans aren't around to do — at least in the rural parts of the country. Last week's 2020 census results showed that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Will COVID-19 variants keep getting worse?

The highly contagious Delta variant is now responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States. How might the virus next evolve?. Viruses are constantly mutating. Most mutations are relatively harmless and do not affect a virus' properties, but some mutations can make a disease more infectious or severe. When it comes to COVID-19, the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking variants of interest (VOIs) and variants of concern (VOCs). A VOI is suspected of being more contagious, capable of causing more severe disease, and/or reducing vaccine effectiveness than an original strain; a VOI becomes a VOC when there is evidence to support these suspicions. There are four known VOCs: Alpha, which was first identified in the United Kingdom; Beta, first identified in South Africa; Delta, first identified in India; and Gamma, first identified in Japan and Brazil.
House RentPosted by
The Week

Smaller landlords say they're 'drowning' amid eviction ban

"Mom and pop" landlords, who run a majority of properties in the United States, are taking a larger hit than their more sizable counterparts as a result of the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium, and they're growing increasingly frustrated with the government response, Politico reports. Jay Parsons, a rental housing economist...

