CHESHIRE — The Ball & Socket Arts project has been slowing moving forward over the last year. Now, a much-needed infusion of money may help to speed things up. Late last month, the State Bond Commission formally approved several grants, one of which will directly benefit Ball & Socket. State Rep. Liz Linehan, D-Cheshire, helped secure the $1.5 million in funding to continue the revitalization efforts at the historic Ball & Socket factory building on West Main Street.