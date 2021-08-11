Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Senators urge Ricketts to reinstate daily COVID-19 dashboard

By Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven state senators have sent a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts asking him to reinstate the daily COVID-19 dashboard to allow businesses, organizations and school districts to make the best informed day-to-day decisions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since the state shut down the COVID-19 dashboard on June 30,...

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Carol Blood
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Tony Vargas
Person
Matt Hansen
Person
Machaela Cavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dashboard#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Wyoming StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state will not return to a statewide mask order or require COVID-19 vaccines despite a resurgence of the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. Even so, Gordon said in a news conference The post Wyoming governor: No mask mandate, COVID vaccine requirement appeared first on Local News 8.
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Hill

Hawaii reinstating COVID-19 restrictions

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) on Wednesday announced that he would be signing an executive order bringing back some coronavirus restrictions in light of the surge of new delta variant cases. "With COVID-19 cases going up, the State of Hawaiʻi is taking precautions now to avert a strain on our...
Tennessee StateChester County Independent

State Senators urge Tennesseans to get COVID-19 vaccine

A letter from the Tennessee State Senate was released on July 27 urging Tennesseans to get vaccinated. Although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not over. There has been a recent spike in the number of cases, which includes the virus’s more contagious delta variant. A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated. And virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
Nebraska StateMiddletown Press

Nebraska lawmakers prod governor to reinstate COVID-19 site

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Eleven Nebraska lawmakers are prodding Gov. Pete Ricketts to restart the state’s online COVID-19-tracking dashboard, saying local officials are being left in the dark on important infection statistics. The group sent a letter to Ricketts this week calling for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

WARNER & KAINE URGE SENATE LEADERSHIP TO REPLENISH RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND TO HELP RESTAURANTS RECOVER FROM COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter to Senate Leadership urging them to provide critical relief to restaurants, bars, and other small businesses in the food and beverage industries severely impacted by the pandemic. In their letter, the Senators point to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), established by the American Rescue Plan, and the help it provided to tens of thousands of establishments across the nation before funding ran out. The Senators call on Senate Leadership to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. In July, the Small Business Administration announced the RRF program received over 278,000 eligible applications requesting over $72 billion in funds – exceeding the $28.6 billion included in the American Rescue Plan.
Kossuth County, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

County reinstates COVID-19 leave policy

ALGONA—Masks and hand sanitizer will return to the entries of the Kossuth County Courthouse and related facilities, and county employees are starting from zero on leaves related to COVID-19. The board of supervisors made a decision at its meeting Tuesday morning, Aug. 10, to reinstate the county’s leave policy after...
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Largest Nebraska hospital systems are mandating employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska's largest hospital systems on Thursday announced plans to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a joint statement, leaders from Bryan Health, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine joined several other health care organizations in making the announcement, which did not offer details of when the vaccine would be required or what consequences employees might face if they do not get vaccinated.
Utah Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Merger of Utah's Departments of Health, Human Services moves forward

A proposed mega-merger between two of the state's largest government agencies is moving forward. When it is completed by July 2022, the combined Utah Department of Health & Human Services will be the single largest state agency with over 5,000 employees and thousands more people it serves, overseeing billions in funding.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. Aug 12, 2021. Editorial: Infrastructure bill a victory for Nebraska, bipartisanship. More than $2.5 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband will soon be flowing to Nebraska, thanks to the passage of a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate Tuesday. The measure, crafted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy