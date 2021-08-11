Va. fire that killed 2 children this week still investigated

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia house fire this week that left two children dead and two others in critical condition is still under investigation, emergency officials said Wednesday.

Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in early Monday’s fire in Chesterfield County, a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman’s news release said.

Another child and woman remained in critical condition, while a man was in stable condition, according to the news release.

Five people in a family lived at the home, which was a total loss, according to officials.