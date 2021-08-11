Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Va. fire that killed 2 children this week still investigated

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia house fire this week that left two children dead and two others in critical condition is still under investigation, emergency officials said Wednesday.

Cody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in early Monday’s fire in Chesterfield County, a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman’s news release said.

Another child and woman remained in critical condition, while a man was in stable condition, according to the news release.

Five people in a family lived at the home, which was a total loss, according to officials.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap#Chesterfield Fire#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Virginia man charged in overdose death of man in Tennessee

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee, officials said. Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34, of Bristol, Virginia, was charged in a Sullivan County indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. He was arrested Tuesday in Bristol, where he is awaiting extradition, the TBI said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy