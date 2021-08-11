Falcons versus Titans will be one giant family reunion

At the beginning of the offseason, I truly felt the Falcons would carry all nine rookies from the team’s 2021 draft class. Rarely do rookies come into the NFL and immediately make an impact, but I still expected the first-year regime to roster their first draft class. I don’t feel so confident in that thought process anymore. Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have clearly sent these guys a message by burying them on the team’s first official depth chart, and some might believe it is purely just a message; I don’t feel that way. Here are some early impressions of the nine rookies who were drafted.