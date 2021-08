After so many answers – some of them very straight and stark – there’s still one arresting question. Has any player ever wanted to leave a club less?Has any departure ever been less fitting, its nature summing up the absurdities of the modern game rather than the Barcelona career of perhaps its greatest ever player?It goes without saying that Leo Messi’s departure from the club should have been in front of a packed Camp Nou, at the end of his time in Europe, and where the tears were genuinely moving rather than so sadly regrettable.The departure instead took place...