Titans, Broncos join Warriors in race for in-demand Joey Manu

By Ed Chisholm
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Manu can't entertain offers from rival clubs until November 1, however the Roosters gun looks set to be the subject of a fierce bidding war involving several clubs. Manu is amongst an extensive list of high-profile names due to come off contract at the end of next year and while the Roosters are hellbent on re-signing the Kiwi international centre, they'll have a huge fight on their hands against a host of clubs willing to pay fullback money.

Comments / 0

