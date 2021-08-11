Titans, Broncos join Warriors in race for in-demand Joey Manu

Otto Porter Jr. has the potential to be the steal of the offseason. The former No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft has both the physical qualities and track record of statistics that suggest he could have agreed to a more lucrative contract in free agency than what he did. 6-foot-8 wings who are career 40.2 percent shooters from 3-point range typically are in high demand on the open market, and he reportedly did receive better offers. And yet, he reached an agreement with the Warriors for the veteran's minimum.