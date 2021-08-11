Cancel
New Lamborghini Countach teased again with three images

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamborghini posted three more teaser photos of the coming Countach resurrection to its Instagram page. We'll have to let the pictures do most of the talking since we don't have any more information than we did when the first tease dropped a couple of days ago. We get a shot of a nose unlike any other Lamborghini in the current stable. A narrow black grille just inches wide splits the upper and lower section of the front fascia, recalling the area where the original exotic placed its black front bumper and fog lights. The name "Countach" appears on the right side of the coupe, in all lowercase letters just like the original, but stretched and angular befitting the brand's modern design language.

www.autoblog.com

