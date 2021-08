GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo – Conditions on I-70 were once described by Colorado Department of Transportation officials as, “unlike anything they have seen before.”. Now that the mud and debris is nearly clear, Governor Polis visited Glenwood Springs and describes the damages to I-70 as something out of this world. “We find that the major damage is about a 15 foot pothole, you might call it a pothole from hell,” Governor Polis said.