Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Power” universe creator-showrunner, writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp has entered a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode. End of Episode’s development and support teams, as well as president Chris Selak, will join in the move to Netflix. Selak will continue in her role and lead the company alongside Kemp.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney A. Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Cannes#Bipoc#Lgbtq#Starz#Starz#Caa#Gendler Kelly#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Queer as Folk' Reboot From Peacock Adds 'Big Sky' Star Jesse James Keitel (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot has added Jesse James Keitel as a series regular. The update is based on the landmark 1999 series from Russell T. Davis and is said to chronicle a diverse group of friends in New Orleans, whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Keitel will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.
Businessseattlepi.com

Newen Group's Ringside Media Buys Lionsgate's Stake in Further South Productions

Ringside Media, the investment arm of Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, has bought out Lionsgate’s stake in veteran TV executive Steve November’s Further South Productions. The London and Brighton-based Further South was founded by former Lionsgate executive November, who was previously creative director of the studio’s U.K. TV division. The production...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

AMC Sci-Fi Series 'Moonhaven' Taps Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy to Direct First Episodes (EXCLUSIVE)

The AMC sci-fi series “Moonhaven” has enlisted Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy to direct the first two episodes, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. It follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'The White Lotus' Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO.
Entertainmentseattlepi.com

'Painting With John' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Season one of the unscripted series featured musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, and irreverent point of view on tapping into viewers’ childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series serves as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief. Season one episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jimmy O. Yang Reteams With Jon M. Chu for Chinese Art Heist Movie at Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

The Crab Club is on the case. Jimmy O. Yang and his two partners at production banner and creative incubator Crab Club, Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng, have been tapped to write the adaptation of The Great Chinese Art Heist for Warner Bros. Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians and this year’s In the Heights, is attached to helm the feature project. Heist adapts a 2018 GQ article by Alex Palmer that recounted a series of sometimes intricate and cinematic thefts from museums and palaces across Europe of Chinese art and antiquities. The majority of the items came from a...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Bridgerton's' Phoebe Dynevor to Star and Executive Produce Amazon Series 'Exciting Times'

“Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor is attached to star and executive produce “Exciting Times,” a book-to-screen adaptation and romance series in development at Amazon Studios. Based on Irish author Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Exciting Times” centers on Ava, an Irish transplant teaching English grammar abroad to wealthy children. She becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith.
Businessseattlepi.com

DC Comics and HYBE Pact With Korea's Webtoon for Content Creation

Korea-based Webtoon is part of Asian internet giant Naver, best known for its Naver search engine functions and for the Line messaging app. Naver recently paid $600 million to buy online story company Wattpad and also bought a minority stake in HYBE (previously known as Big Hit Entertainment) the firm behind K-pop sensation BTS.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Wyatt Cenac Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros Animation, Cartoon Network Studios

Wyatt Cenac has signed a multiyear, cross-studio overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, the WarnerMedia-owned companies said Monday. Under this pact, producer, writer, and performer Cenac will develop and produce original animated programming at both WBA and CNS. The programming is intended for a variety of audiences, including preschool, kids, adult and family/co-viewing across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services, per the studios.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosColumbian

‘South Park’ creators ink deal through 30th season that includes movies

The boys are back in South Park, and they’ll be there for awhile. “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a 6-year deal with ViacomCBS through 2027, giving cable’s longest-running scripted show “an unprecedented 30th season,” Comedy Central announced. In addition to the new seasons, the deal...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.

Comments / 0

Community Policy