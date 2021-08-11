New Home football aiming for first 11-man playoff victory
The New Home football team came up a game short of the playoffs last season, and despite losing key pieces to graduation, the Leopards are aiming for history. Entering its fourth season back in the 11-man ranks, New Home has its sights set on winning the program's first playoff game since the transition. It would also mark the Leopards' first 11-man postseason victory in school history, which dates football back to 1955.www.lubbockonline.com
