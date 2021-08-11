Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Home, TX

New Home football aiming for first 11-man playoff victory

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Home football team came up a game short of the playoffs last season, and despite losing key pieces to graduation, the Leopards are aiming for history. Entering its fourth season back in the 11-man ranks, New Home has its sights set on winning the program's first playoff game since the transition. It would also mark the Leopards' first 11-man postseason victory in school history, which dates football back to 1955.

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Home, TX
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Of All Trades#Race#Bobcats#Football Team#American Football#Leopards#Wideouts#Defense#Wr#Ol#Lb Daniel Estrada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

Former translator for US forces in Afghanistan says, "I feel like we were abandoned" Sam used to be an Afghan interpreter for the US military. He helped American troops because he thought it would help his home country and because he was promised protection. Though Sam is now an American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy