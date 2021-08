Pose‘s Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez has signed with UTA. The actress, who was with Gersh, recently made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy in any lead acting category for her role as house mother Blanca in the FX drama from Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy. UTA will rep Rodriguez in all areas as she continues to grow her career in film, TV, theater and music, among other mediums. With Pose having wrapped its run earlier this year after three seasons, Rodriguez will next star opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s comedy series Loot. Her previous TV credits...