Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

LA Galaxy back in championship contention, but are they lucky to be here?

By LAG Confidential
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing out on the playoffs last year, the LA Galaxy have bounced back in a big way. They currently sit in third in the Western Conference, and are only two points off Sporting KC for the top spot. A big part of that has been the improved play, before...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Sporting Kc#The La Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSwcn247.com

LA Galaxy add F Dejan Joveljić from Eintracht Frankfurt

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have acquired forward Dejan Joveljić from Eintracht Frankfurt of the German Bundesliga. The Galaxy gave a 4 1/2-year deal to the 21-year-old Joveljić, who will hold an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot. Joveljić spent last season on loan with Wolfsberger AC in Austria’s Bundesliga. He scored 20 goals, including two in the Europa League group stage. After starting his career in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, the native of Bosnia and Herzegovina made 10 appearances for Frankfurt during the 2019-20 season before going briefly on loan to Anderlecht in Belgium.
MLSRSL Soapbox

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs LA Galaxy

RSL were unfortunate to not dig a point out of this match. RSL were fortunate this season to not have to face off against an in-form Chicharito, but we were unable to take advantage of that fortune and turn it into points. These matches came at the best time to play the Galaxy and that advantage was squandered.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS

In a good duel of Western Conference teams, the Vancouver Whitecaps rescued a point at Dignity Healt Sports Park, after a losing streak that has them at the bottom of the table. While the LA Galaxy remains in third position, looking for a ticket to the MLS playoffs.
MLSLAG Confidential

LA Galaxy acquire defender Niko Hämäläinen on loan from QPR

The LA Galaxy announced on Friday they have made a deal to acquire defender Niko Hämäläinen on loan from English Championship side Queen’s Park Rangers for the rest of the 2021 MLS season. As part of the deal, LA sent the Chicago Fire $50,000 of general allocation money in a...
MLSchatsports.com

Guess the Starting XI - Week 17 vs. LA Galaxy

It’s been a big week for the Vancouver Whitecaps, and it’s about to be an equally big weekend for the Guess the Starting XI contest. The conclusion of Sunday’s match will mark the official half-way point of the season, and as such, this will also mark the end of the first half of the Guess the starting XI contest. Keep in mind that we’ll be deducting your lowest two scores from the last ten matches, and that will be reflected in the standings following this one, as we hand out the title for the first half of the season.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Scouting Report: RSL vs. LA Galaxy

After a lackluster last showing against the LA Galaxy on July 21, RSL looks to bounce back. How will things go? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy and what we might expect from them. It looks like the LA Galaxy will be without Chicharito and Victor Vazquez, as they...
MLSchatsports.com

What we’re watching in LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake are in the middle of a busy week, all on the road. They drew with Houston over the weekend, and now will look to get a result against the LA Galaxy. With center back Justen Glad out for this game, RSL will be missing a key part of the team.
MLSchatsports.com

LA Galaxy sign forward Dejan Joveljić

The deal is done, as the LA Galaxy announced on Thursday they have signed forward Dejan Joveljiu0107 from Eintracht Frankfurt. Joveljiu0107 will occupy a U22 initiative roster slot, and has signed a deal through the 2025 MLS season. “Dejan is an exciting, goal-scoring forward who is amongst the brightest talents...
MLSABC7 Los Angeles

Efrain Alvarez scores to lift LA Galaxy past Real Salt Lake

Efrain Alvarez celebrated his return to the LA Galaxy with a goal in the second half, and it was all his team needed in a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake Wednesday night in Carson, Calif. The Mexican international who grew up in Los Angeles put a ball into the...
MLSchatsports.com

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Odds, game thread

The LA Galaxy are coming off a well-earned victory, and they don’t get much time to savor it, as they’re back at it on Sunday evening when they’ll host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy are coming off a strong 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake...
MLSchatsports.com

Report Card: Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy

A 1-1 draw on a hot southern California evening belies what was all crammed into this match. Ranko Veselinovic’s first MLS goal? Check. Russell Teibert coming on and it ... kind of working out? Surprisingly, yes. A debut for Ryan Gauld? Oh yeah. What does this mean for player ratings? Well, read on and find out.
MLSESPN

LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps draw in final meeting of season

The LA Galaxy and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps finished off an evenly matched season series on Sunday with a 1-1 tie at Carson, Calif. After three regular-season games between the teams, both sides won a game and lost a game to go along with Sunday's tie. Each team also scored four goals against each other in the matchup.
MLSchatsports.com

Efrain Alvarez making a claim for regular starting spot with LA Galaxy

His international future settled, Efrain Alvarez returned from the Concacaf Gold Cup with Mexico to post his best-ever week for the LA Galaxy. Starting two games last week, Alvarez scored the winner in a midweek win over Real Salt Lake and had the assist to set up the opener in a draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. LA Galaxy

Broadcast: FOX, Fox 9+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.) Every team has its version of home-field advantage, but not all of them can boast what Minnesota United have. MNUFC yet again secured the bag against the Houston Dynamo in a 2-0 win featuring goals from midfielder Robin Lod and defender Brent Kallman last week, and they’ve now won three in a row at home and haven’t lost at Allianz Field in their last seven. During that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 11-3. But now they face the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t seen since losing to them in the first round of the playoffs in 2019 and one they have never beaten. A win would not only count as revenge served cold but could push the Loons as high as fourth in the Western Conference in their quest for a top playoff seed.
MLSlagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy acquire Gerson Chávez on loan from RCD España

LOS ANGELES (Friday, Aug. 13, 2021) *– LA Galaxy II today announced that the club has acquired Gerson Chávez on loan from Real C.D. España for the remainder of the 2021 USL Championship regular season. He will be added to the club’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa. Chávez,...
MLSPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United, 8/14

The LA Galaxy travel to take on Minnesota United in the teams’ first matchup of the 2021 MLS season Saturday. The two clubs haven’t met since 2019, when LA earned a 2-1 victory over Minnesota. Minnesota is looking for its first-ever victory over the Galaxy, who are the only team...
MLSABC30 Fresno

Kevin Cabral's goal lifts LA Galaxy over Minnesota United

Kevin Cabral scored his third career MLS goal and second in as many games to lift the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday at Saint Paul, Minn. Jonathan Klinsmann made seven saves -- several of them exceptional -- to preserve the victory in his...
MLSLAG Confidential

Jonathan Klinsmann steps up to be unlikely hero in latest LA Galaxy win

Through the first half of the 2021 season, it appeared Jonathan Klinsmann was the odd man out on the LA Galaxy roster. A holdover from the 2020 campaign, Klinsmann seemed like an upgrade over David Bingham in goal in limited minutes last year, but when the club added Jonathan Bond this past offseason, Klinsmann looked like he would be a peripheral figure, unless something happened along the way to Bond, who started his Galaxy tenure in sparkling fashion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy