Portland, OR

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to Buy Consultant Hyas Group

 6 days ago

Portland, Oregon-based Hyas Group, LLC, an investment consulting firm, is being bought by a unit of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. 20 Hyas Group employees are expected to remain with the firm and that the firm’s brand name will continue. The Hyas Group is structured as an Oregon Limited Liability Corporation and is 100% employee owned. Hyas Group was formed in 2008 and has only one line of business—institutional investment consulting.

