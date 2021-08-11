Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to Buy Consultant Hyas Group

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.