What If New Jersey Devils Did Not Win 2011 Draft Lottery
The 2010-11 season for the New Jersey Devils was the stuff of nightmares. Star forward Zach Parise was injured early in the season and missed significant time. New head coach John Maclean was fired after an abysmal start and Jacques Lemaire was brought back for another go-around. The roster showed its age with Jason Arnott, Brian Rolston, Jamie Langenbrunner, and to an extent Martin Brodeur. However, on January 9th with a record of 11-29-2, the Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3. After that? They went on a magical run to finish the season 38-39-5 to finish with 81 points and finish as the 23rd team in the league after a dead last pace.pucksandpitchforks.com
Comments / 0