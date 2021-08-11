Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

What If New Jersey Devils Did Not Win 2011 Draft Lottery

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2010-11 season for the New Jersey Devils was the stuff of nightmares. Star forward Zach Parise was injured early in the season and missed significant time. New head coach John Maclean was fired after an abysmal start and Jacques Lemaire was brought back for another go-around. The roster showed its age with Jason Arnott, Brian Rolston, Jamie Langenbrunner, and to an extent Martin Brodeur. However, on January 9th with a record of 11-29-2, the Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3. After that? They went on a magical run to finish the season 38-39-5 to finish with 81 points and finish as the 23rd team in the league after a dead last pace.

pucksandpitchforks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

126K+
Followers
319K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Jacques Lemaire
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Nick Merkley
Person
Jonas Siegenthaler
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
John Tavares
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Ryan Strome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Playoff Games#The New Jersey Devils#Avalanche#The Florida Panthers#Islanders#Jets#Ohl#The Niagara Ice Dogs#The Edmonton Oilers#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Lottery
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Related
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLchatsports.com

Devils announce numbers for new additions

Unlike the New York Islanders, the New Jersey Devils were active early in free agency. They added a key piece to their blue line via trade before the Expansion Draft and signed a couple important veterans to bolster their lineup. On Wednesday, the Devils tweeted the numbers their big three...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 3 Acceptable Vladimir Tarasenko Trades

The New Jersey Devils have been tied to St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko for most of the offseason. It’s possible he’s been on his no-trade clause, but after the signing of Dougie Hamilton, the Devils might look a little different in the Russian’s eyes. It’s clear the Devils are looking to shed years of failure as Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes get closer to their primes.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Tomas Tatar Among The Huge Moves Made Today

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 27: Yegor Sharangovich #17 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on April 27, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The New Jersey Devils are crushing it this summer. They...
NHLYardbarker

Tomas Tatar Signs Two-Yr Deal With New Jersey Devils

According to a few reports on Thursday, it appeared unrestricted free agent forward Tomas Tatar had found a new team. A signing that took a lot longer than most might have imagined it would, it was later confirmed by the team that Tatar will be going to the New Jersey Devils on a two-year deal worth $4.5 million per season.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Time to Vote for the 2021 All About the Jersey Top 25 New Jersey Devils Under 25 List

As the offseason rolls on, it’s time to bring back the All About the Jersey Top 25 New Jersey Devils Under 25 list. This year’s edition is the tenth edition of this list. There’s even more optimism that the Devils future is heading in the right direction as young players continue to play big roles in New Jersey and the Devils are coming off of a draft that saw them add in a top defensive prospect. In keeping up with tradition since 2013, this list will also feature your input. We want to hear your opinions and utilize the wisdom of crowds to help come up with our ranking. As we have done in previous years, you will see a survey available to you so you can cast your vote on how you would rank these players. Now let’s take a look at who is eligible, what the 2020 list looked like, and what personnel changes have happened since last year’s list.
NHLchatsports.com

Tomas Tatar’s Interesting Career Leads Him To New Jersey Devils

Tomas Tatar #90 of the Montreal Canadiens in action against the New Jersey Devils during their game at Prudential Center on February 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) One of the best forwards left on the market chose to come to the New Jersey Devils...
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Hire Kevin Dineen As Utica Comets Head Coach

Kevin Dineen (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) In a surprising move, the New Jersey Devils moved former Binghamton Devils head coach Mark Dennehy to the front office and replaced him on the bench with Kevin Dineen. The B-Devils did not have the season any of us hoped. They added a ton of talent, but the team just didn’t win. This was after they made a miraculous run to a playoff spot the season before until the coronavirus pandemic ended the season early.
NHLPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m excited to be home’ -- Staten Islander Joe Gambardella inks contract with nearby New Jersey Devils

Cue the Diddy song, Staten Islander Joe Gambardella is Coming Home...sort of. The 27-year-old forward inked a two-year, two-way contract with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils last week. The Monsignor Farrell product spent the prior six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers organization, where he made his NHL debut in 2019 and was named an AHL All-Star that same year with the team’s affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.
NHLabc7ny.com

Janne Kuokkanen returns to New Jersey Devils with two-year deal

NEWARK, N.J. -- Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23. Kuokkanen had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games last season. His goal/assist/point totals ranked second among the Devils' rookies. His 21 even-strength points ranked sixth among all NHL rookie skaters.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Should Sign Jack Hughes Now

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86): (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils this offseason made big moves to fix the defense, added Tomas Tatar to the offense, finally solidified the backup goalie position (although we said that last offseason), and they drafted Luke Hughes with the fourth-overall pick. That last piece of information is really important for the New Jersey Devils when it comes to its star Jack Hughes. The Devils’ former number-one overall pick is still on his entry-level deal, but he could sign a new deal this summer if he so pleases.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Realizing Size Matters On Defense

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: Jack Hughes #86, Ryan Murray #22 and Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils defend against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on April 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) It...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Can Complete Offseason With Phil Kessel Acquisition

The New Jersey Devils completed their wish of adding a top-six forward with the signing of Tomas Tatar. However, there are some rumblings that the Devils are not done trying to add to their forward group. With such an influx of young talent in the Devils system, it remains to be seen if some are ready or not. The likes of Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer, and Nolan Foote will all undoubtedly become NHL regulars one day soon. But what if they are not ready this season? That question is probably being asked in the Devils front office which is making them question about adding another forward or not.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 5 Things That Must Happen To Make Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils celebrate their overtime win over the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports. The New Jersey Devils went on a shopping spree this whole offseason. Despite ending the season near the bottom of the standings for the third season in the past four, there is hope surrounding this franchise. Signing Dougie Hamilton, Jonathan Bernier, and Tomas Tatar on top of trading for Ryan Graves is putting the Devils in a different conversation. Instead of being a team that’s still rebuilding, the Devils are a team with actual expectations.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 5 Remaining Free Agents Worth A Shot

St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (21): (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports) The New Jersey Devils are in pretty good shape after making a huge splash in free agency. Dougie Hamilton and Tomas Tatar are two of the biggest free-agent signings in the history of the franchise. Especially Hamilton, who plays a role the Devils desperately needed, the massive price tag will likely be worth it in the long run.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Committing Long Term To Tom Fitzgerald Was New Jersey Devils Best Move

As New Jersey Devils fans, we have been trusting the process that has only seen one measly playoff win since Joshua Harris and David Blitzer took over ownership of the Devils. It has been a longer than expected grueling rebuild. But ownership finally got it right by committing long term to Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald.
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Prospects That We Should Hope Dominate in Utica in 2021-22

The New Jersey Devils and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald have added some personnel to improve the team’s competitiveness this offseason in hopes of moving closer to NHL relevance. While the moves have been mostly applauded (with the worst criticism seeming to be overpays that won’t matter when the contracts are up) we need to maintain our heads and not assume the Devils are playoff bound this season. This team is still very much accumulating parts to ensure long-term success; while building up a good prospect pool is important, at some point, said prospects will need to be brought up to the big show and contribute. For some, it takes little to no time in the minors for them to make an impact; for others at the opposite end of the spectrum, they never show enough potential to be a regular contributor.
NHLYardbarker

5 Predictions for the Devils Season: Hughes, Goalies, Playoffs & More

Flashback to the 2019 NHL offseason: The New Jersey Devils were coming off of an unexpected playoff appearance, a Hart Trophy-winning winger had dominated the league, and the Devils faithful were riding high. Then, general manager Ray Shero drafted Jack Hughes, traded for Norris Trophy defenseman P.K. Subban, and added one of the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) leading scorers in Nikita Gusev.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...

Comments / 0

Community Policy