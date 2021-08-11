Cancel
“Global Citizens Live” Biggest Event Since “Live Aid” Coming Next Month.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot since the summer of 1985 and “Live Aid” have we seen such stunning and gigantic worldwide effort to help eradicate some of the earth’s most overwhelming problems. So I guess maybe we say “Hey it’s about time”. Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event starting on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Hailing from 6 continents, the broadcast will feature artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty. This event is part of Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The Recovery Plan focuses on five key objectives: ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.

Global Citizen Live line-up announced

Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will perform at Global Citizen Live. The trio are part of an all-star line-up for the performances in Lagos, Paris and New York City on September 25 as artists help to rally citizens in demanding that governments, major organisations and philanthropists come together to defend the planet and protect those threatened by poverty.
Jennifer Lopez To Perform At Global Citizen Live

Jennifer Lopez will perform at Global Citizen Live in Central Park this fall. According to an announcement on the event's Instagram page, "JLo is returning to her hometown on Sept. 25 to perform on the #GlobalCitizenLive stage! She's joining the incredible roster of artists who are donating their time for this once-in-a-generation event to help defend the planet and defeat poverty!"
will.i.am ready for Global Citizen Live

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am. talks about headlining the upcoming Global Citizen Live concert event, which will also see performances from stars including Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Ed Sheeran.
Billie Eilish will join 'Global Citizen Live' 2021

Billie Eilish will be part of the 'Global Citizen Live' 2021 series of concerts on September 25th. Additionally, artists such as Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and more will be part of it.
Global Citizen Returns to Central Park

After a year off due to the pandemic in 2020, Global Citizen is back and bigger than ever. The annual music festival that focuses on uniting the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty will continue on Central Park's Great Lawn on September 25; and for the first time ever, is expanding beyond the city with events planned across 6 continents, for a truly global, 24-hour affair.
