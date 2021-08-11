“Global Citizens Live” Biggest Event Since “Live Aid” Coming Next Month.
Not since the summer of 1985 and “Live Aid” have we seen such stunning and gigantic worldwide effort to help eradicate some of the earth’s most overwhelming problems. So I guess maybe we say “Hey it’s about time”. Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event starting on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Hailing from 6 continents, the broadcast will feature artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty. This event is part of Global Citizen’s 2021 global campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. The Recovery Plan focuses on five key objectives: ending COVID-19 for all, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet, and advancing equity for all.www.959theriver.com
