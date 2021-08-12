Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fortress New Zealand eyes opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022

By Praveen Menon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022, as it looks to open its borders again after nearly 18 months of pandemic-induced isolation.

Tight border controls and its geographic advantage helped New Zealand stamp out COVID-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the Pacific island nation of 5 million almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is still not ready to open up entirely, but will open in phases from early next year.

"We’re simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet," the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world.

"When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible," she said.

Ardern said the government will look at opening quarantine-free travel to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year.

Those travelling from medium-risk countries will undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay at a quarantine hotel. Those coming from high-risk countries or are unvaccinated will still have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Some vaccinated travellers will be able to participate in a pilot from October through December this year, wherein they can travel and self-isolate at home.

Ardern has won global plaudits for containing local transmission of COVID-19 through a strict elimination strategy. The country has recorded just 2,500 cases and 26 deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF9IB_0bOzhGPK00
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses her supporters at a Labour Party event in Wellington, New Zealand, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Praveen Menon

But pressure has been mounting to reopen borders as private businesses and the public sector grapples with worker shortages and reduced incomes.

Despite the phased reopening, the government will stay on its elimination strategy to maintain its hard won gains as one of the few virus-free countries, Ardern said.

"That is not to say that the settings we have today, will be the settings we have forever. Nobody wants that," she said.

SPEEDING VACCINES

Ardern said the country will also speed up its vaccination rollout with all eligible ages able to book their vaccine by Sept. 1 and also move to a six-week gap between doses to ensure more New Zealanders are at least partially vaccinated.

New Zealand's vaccination process has been slower than most other peers, with just over 21% of the population fully vaccinated so far.

Critics slammed delayed vaccination and said the government will have to move faster to protect people before opening borders.

"While vaccination numbers are finally rising, we are still the slowest in the OECD and 120th in the world," said opposition National Party leader Judith Collins.

"This is not the ‘front of the queue’ we were promised and is simply not good enough considering the heightened risk from new variants."

Delta-fuelled outbreaks across Australia led Ardern to last month suspend the so-called "travel bubble" that allowed quarantine-free travel between the two countries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Judith Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#New Zealanders#Travellers#Free Travel#Speeding Vaccines#Oecd#National Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Australia
Related
RugbyBBC

Australia trio dropped from New Zealand opener after curfew breach

Australia have dropped three players from their Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand on Saturday after they broke curfew with a drinking session. Winger Marika Koroibete, number eight Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa'amausili continued to drink alcohol for more than two hours after curfew following a team-bonding session in Auckland.
TravelWashington Post

The U.S. should open international travel for the fully vaccinated

Philip Lovas is a former deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism at the Commerce Department. In June, I boarded a flight from Dallas to Rome in the initial wave of U.S. tourists headed to Italy following the lifting of pandemic-related quarantines by the Italian government. The process to enter...
Public Healthhypebeast.com

Canada Opens Borders to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Canada has officially reduced its entry regulations for Americans looking to cross the border for a visit. With the new rules in place, those that are fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 and have filled out an arriveCAN application can enter Canada. Those that test negative for COVID-19 have just three days for their test to be valid.
CoronavirusTimes Daily

New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said Thursday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Vaccinesindustryglobalnews24.com

New Zealand to open international borders

The New Zealand government is planning to reopen its borders for international travelers, early next year. The success of New Zealand is known to all, it has a zero-tolerance policy. On Thursday, the officials announced that they will be delaying the second dose of vaccine, to give people more time...
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

New Zealand will remain closed to international travellers until 2022

New Zealand will keep its borders closed and overseas travellers locked out until early 2022, at which time quarantine-free entry will be limited to vaccinated travellers from designated 'low-risk' countries. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning outlined her government's plans for "a phased reopening" which seems likely to dash any...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

When can I travel to New Zealand again?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 12 August that New Zealand will begin a gradual reopening to travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022. Here’s everything we know we about when Brits may be able to travel to New Zealand for tourism, and what the restrictions will be like.What are the current restrictions on travellers from the UK? The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all arrivals. Anyone entering New Zealand from the UK must quarantine in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days, submitting to Covid tests within 24 hours of arrival, on...
Politics104.1 WIKY

New Zealand plans to evacuate some Afghan nationals, PM Ardern says

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand will deploy personnel and a military plane to help evacuate its citizens and some Afghan nationals who worked with New Zealand agencies, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. About 37 Afghan nationals have been identified to have worked alongside the New Zealand Defence Forces,...
Public HealthWNCY

Australia’s Victoria reports slight rise in local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital. A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Israeli prime minister unleashes the controversy by saying that the elderly are in “mortal danger” if they do not get three times vaccinated against covid-19

The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, sparked a controversy this Sunday on social networks, after warning that even older adults who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 are in “mortal danger” if they do not receive a third dose. “78 of the 79 Israelis who died last week did not...
Australiabreakingtravelnews.com

Mercure Auckland Queen Street opens in New Zealand

Accor has announced the opening of the Mercure Auckland Queen Street, located in the heart of bustling Queen Street. The hotel is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation. Situated near the town hall, Civic Theatre and Aotea...
WorldBBC

Rugby Championship: New Zealand and South Africa claim opening wins

Tries: Ioane, Retallick, Savea, Taylor 2, Reece, Jordan, Havili; Pen: McKenzie; Cons: Mo'unga 5, B Barrett 2. Tries: Kellaway 2, McDermott; Pen: Lolesio; Cons: Lolesio 2. New Zealand began the Rugby Championship with a record victory against Australia to claim the Bledisloe Cup, while South Africa beat Argentina in their opener.
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy