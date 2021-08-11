Clay Co. Health trustees recommend masking in schools

The Clay County Public Health Center Board of Trustees on Wednesday recommended that students, staff, teachers wear masks in school buildings.

The recommendation comes the week after trustees failed to take action on COVID-19 guidance for schools and day cares, opting to postpone until the could learn more about the duration and level of immunity people have after recovering from the virus.

Public comment lasted nearly three hours at that meeting, which was held days after Liberty Public Schools announced it would implement a mask mandate .