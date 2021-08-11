Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Community comes together for veteran with no family

By Gustavo Aguirre
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWAdO_0bOzgBoe00

Alone but not forgotten. The community came together to say a final goodbye to a decorated veteran.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetary held an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for 75-year-old Airman First Class Billy Ray Isbell.

Isbell, who had no family, served in the United States Air Force from May 18, 1965 to May 3, 1969 and received the National Defense Service Medal.

On Wednesday, the community showed up to make sure Isbell was not buried alone.

"We as Americans owe honor to those who have passed, those who have served in the military. I'm grateful for the whole event and grateful for his service. He served the U.S. as a whole country. It's powerful", said Retired Master Chief Jonathan J. Myers.

Isbell received military honors and the Texas Veterans Land Board was there to accept the U.S flag on his behalf.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Click2Houston.com

‘Giving back to a man who sacrificed so much’: Spring Branch volunteers come together to help 98-year-old WWII veteran

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A group of Spring Branch community members came to the aid of a WWII veteran Wednesday. During a routine visit at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, WWII Army veteran John Carter, 98, mentioned offhand he needed help with some house work -- a tree limb kept scraping against the roof of his home, keeping him up at night. An employee at the facility gave Carter the contact information of one Hector Giron, an area resident who often assists veterans.
Sun-Journal

Veterans reboot together outdoors

TURNER — From 2017 to 2018, the average number of veteran suicides per day rose from 17.5 to 17.6, according to National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. Daniel Waite, a veteran and Registered Maine Guide, decided to take action. He created a non-profit organization called Operation Reboot Outdoors for all veterans, LEOs, service members, and anyone who serves honorably (first time responders/EMT).
Militarywirx.com

US Marine Walking For Veteran Suicide Awareness

A U.S. Marine vet from Michigan is walking some 220 miles over the next couple of weeks to raise awareness and money to prevent veteran suicide. A vet who served in Afghanistan, Travis Snyder, is walking from Manistee to Mackinaw City, starting today since 22 veterans commit suicide every day. He says it’s happening for a variety of reasons.
MilitaryMilitary.com

How Navy Veteran Monica Helms Created the Transgender Pride Flag

When Monica Helms was in the Navy, she served aboard the submarines USS Francis Scott Key and the USS Flasher. Her missions had her going out on deployments of up to 70 days each. She served for eight years, hiding something she didn’t quite understand. Helms would come to understand...
telegraphherald.com

National Night Out brings Dubuque community together

Peyton DeMaio was excited about the prizes he could earn Tuesday night at Comiskey Park, but he also looked forward to taking a peek inside some emergency vehicles. Peyton, 10, of Dubuque, was among the residents who attended National Night Out, which promotes positive police-community relationships and community unity. It was the 11th year that Dubuque held the event, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Fifty Strong’: New book released recounts lives of local veterans

(WFRV) – A Michigan native is bringing veterans together and telling their stories for the world to read. John Maino, a Wisconsin-based veterans advocate, recently published a book in 2021 titled “Fifty Strong: Four Decades of U.S. Veterans and Families Share Their Combat and Post-War Experience”. Maino says this book...
MilitaryRepublic

PURPLE HEART REMEMBRANCE: Vietnam veteran still feels pains of war 50 years later

Many folks know Steve Forgey as a strong and lucky guy. Even his wife of 50 years says she has never seen him cry. While the Vietnam War veteran says he treasures his Purple Heart above all of his other military medals, the 73-year-old Petersville resident admits he didn’t even know there was such a thing as an annual Purple Heart Day. However, most people were unaware of the Aug. 7 observance when it arrived last Saturday, because it has only been seven years since Purple Heart Day became an unofficial observance.
Cumberland Times-News

Community members gather together for overdose awareness

OAKLAND — Each year communities around the world come together on Aug. 31 to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day and remember those who have died or suffered permanent damage due to drug overdose. The event seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Night Out a success; draws community together

August 4, 2021 – Slinger, WI – As other National Night Out (NNO) events took place across the United States last evening, the NNO proved to be a hit in the Slinger community this year at the local Community Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes...
wymt.com

Community members come together to celebrate life of former HCTC President

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A celebration of life was held on Saturday for one of Hazard Community and Technical College’s founding fathers. “He was the founding president of Hazard Community and Technical College and he touched many lives of faculty, staff, students and community here in the mountains,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said.
Missoulian

Stories of Honor: Missoula WWII veteran says Americans need to come together again

As a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, Norman Balko of Missoula believes that Americans need to come together again. “We need to join together again like we were at that time and restore our great country and get rid of this division and all of this political self-serving,” Balko said. “Freedom is not free. And it needs you and me.”
Essex, MDavenuenews.com

Hope and healing: Community comes together during prayer vigil for deceased children

ESSEX — In an outpouring of support, hundreds of people, including first responders, clergy and community members, gathered Monday evening at the Essex Park and Ride for a prayer vigil to honor two children who were found dead in the trunk of a car last week. Many offered consoling words and prayed for healing, and between speakers, everyone sang spiritual songs, including the classic hymn “Amazing Grace,” to express praise to God amid the tragedy.
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Community Rallies Together For Homeless Outreach Event

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Homeless Initiative committee along with the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office partnered with many other local businesses and organizations to host the South County Homeless Outreach event. The event took place on July 16 at Bell Shoals Church in Apollo Beach and...
INFORUM

West Fargo comes together

After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Fargo's annual Night to Unite event was held last week and hundreds attended the annual community celebration. Residents were invited to the community block party at Elmwood Park to enjoy games, food trucks, music and demonstrations by emergency responders including the West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire Departments.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Bethany Christian Services brought the Foster Family community together for a free back-to-school event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bethany Christian Services is a very special place in our community; helping families and helping kids. Right now the need for Foster families is great, especially for teen-aged foster children. While the task might be daunting, foster families can count on Bethany Christian Services to guide them through the journey every step of the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy