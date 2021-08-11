George Kittle breaks down what he’s enjoyed seeing from Trey Lance in camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here's what Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance did on Day 15 of the 49ers quarterback competition. Garoppolo threw his eighth interception of camp. He also completed 13 of 19 pass attempts and threw a beautiful 26-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk, but the interception outweighs the good stuff he did because interceptions lose games. And Garoppolo throws entirely too many picks for a man of his modest skillset. Today, he got picked off by linebacker Fred Warner for the third time in camp and the second time in the past two days. Garoppolo never saw him. He almost never sees linebackers in coverage and gets picked off by them more often than any quarterback I've ever seen. Garoppolo played better in camp last year than this year, which means he's regressing. So far, he has done nothing to hold off his inevitable replacement. If he keeps it up, he will give away his starting job as as soon as the 49ers let him throw more than 10 yards downfield in a game -- preseason or regular season.