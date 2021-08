Groton — Brendan Cumming’s pre-game routine includes visualizing his at-bats. He grabs his bat, imagines the pitcher on the mound and takes some swings. “Visualization is a big thing for me,” Cumming said. “I started doing it my senior year in high school. It just made sense to do it, to put yourself in a game-like situation before the game so once you get in the game you’ve been there before and you can perform to the best of your ability.”