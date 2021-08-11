HWY 212 closes after Richard Springs Fire crosses highway

UPDATE: AUG 16 AT 9:52 A.M.The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is ordering a mandatory evacuation for residents in the Zortman area Tuesday.PCSO said in a Facebook post law enforcement officers will come to everyone’s door urging them to leave.Residents are asked to evacuate to Malta to the old National Guard Armory and to only bring essentials. UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 9:57 P.M.As of 9:30 p.m. residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate Zortman as the Hays/Lodgepole Fire heads in that direction. Evacuees should only pack essentials and be prepared to leave at a moments notice. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office says they will advise you if the evacuation becomes mandatory.PREVIOUS COVERAGE:MATLA, Mont. – Evacuation orders have been implemented for multiple locations due to a fire near Fort Belknap.All Fort Belknap agency residents and office building employees along the Milk River have been evacuated.With shifting winds, the fire was reportedly heading toward Lodgepole and residents were evacuated to Hays-Lodgepole High School located at 163 Dora Helgeson Road.While the situation is being monitored, agency residents can evacuate to RedWhip.