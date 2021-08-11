Cancel
HWY 212 closes after Richard Springs Fire crosses highway

By Melanie Willardson
FOX 28 Spokane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 3:25 P.M. The Richard Springs Fire has crossed Highway 212 in Big Horn County near Muddy Cluster, the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office said. RCSO said in a Facebook post Highway 212 is closed, and traffic to and from Lame Deer is rerouted through Highway 39. UPDATE:...

