Moapa, NV

NHP identifies wrong-way driver near Moapa

By Joyce Lupiani
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skIt9_0bOzekaN00

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man arrested after a fatal crash on Aug. 2 on Interstate 15 near Moapa.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coroner identifies 2nd victim killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 near Valley of Fire

The crash killed 19-year-old Javarius Barfield and 8-year-old Chase Fernandez from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

According to NHP, 60-year-old Gary Lynn Muir was driving a Ford E-450 van the wrong way in the southbound travel lanes when he hit a black Dodge Charger.

Barfield and Fernandez were passengers in the car.

Muir is facing 2 counts of DUI resulting in death, 1 count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, 1 count of driving the wrong way and 1 count of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.

