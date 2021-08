From the District 8 title to being among the Elite 8 in the nation, coach Mike Levine’s American Legion Post 331 senior division team is living the dream. They are currently 16-1 after a perfect 7-0 regular season in District 8, followed by five more triumphs in the state tournament to secure their second championship and four more in the Northeast Regional, the last one a thrilling 6-5 extra innings affair that was decided on a game-winning double to the left-centerfield gap by Brayden Clark on Sunday (Aug. 8) in the Region 1 finale against Newport Post 7 at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field on the campus of Holy Cross in Worcester. His timely hit scored Nick Fox, who had earned a one-out walk to setup the dramatics.