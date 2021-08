Many people have been hesitant to get any of the currently available “vaccines” for COVID-19. Why? Because they are uncomfortable taking an injection of viral genetic material known as messenger RNA (mRNA) into the cells throughout their bodies. Messenger RNA is the genetic code that the body uses to produce a protein that the virus. The particular protein that is made allows the virus to attach itself to the cells of your body. The current COVID-19 products represent the first time this technology has been used in humans. Little is known about the long-term effects of this technology.