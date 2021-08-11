Cancel
Canaries win first walk-off game of the season

By Todd Epp
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries battled back in the ninth inning to walk-off the Cleburne Railroaders 7-6 Wednesday at The Birdcage. Down 6-3 with two outs in the ninth, the Canaries staged an improbable comeback. All-Olympic selection Mitch Glasser reached with a walk vs. Cleburne reliever Tyler Wilson before Trey Michalczewski drew a hit-by-pitch. Zane Gurwitz and Mike Hart each doubled to tie the game at 6-6 before Angelo Altavilla sent the Birdcage faithful home with a walk-off single. His base hit scored Hart to secure the first walk-off win of the season for the Birds.

