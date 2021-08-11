Cancel
Maroon 5, Dead & Company to require proof of vaccination or negative test result for fans

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
NOBLESVILLE — Maroon 5 and Dead & Company announced on Twitter Wednesday that fans attending their concerts must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Maroon 5 is performing at Ruoff Music Center August 21.

"All fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card. Or, have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue," Ruoff said on its website.

"We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well being of our fans as well as that of the hard working men and women who make these events possible," the band wrote. "We really want to bring the show to all cities as planned!"

Dead & Company is scheduled to perform at Ruoff September 15.

The band said ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours of the show and all fans in the pit must be fully vaccinated.

