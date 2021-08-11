Cancel
Niskayuna, NY

Key decisions ahead for Niskayuna school leaders on superintendent search

By Paul Nelson
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNISKAYUNA — It will take the Niskayuna school district several months to select a new school superintendent. Even if school board members opt to conduct a confidential or closed search over a traditional public quest to fill the job, the district likely would be looking at late December to bring the new leader on board, according to Anita Murphy with Capital Region BOCES, which is presiding over the matter.

