Educators are full of enthusiasm for introducing students to new ideas, firing up their curiosity to learn, and nurturing their brilliance. They make many sacrifices to accomplish this mission, from spending their “off” hours helping a student meet an academic challenge or overcome a personal crisis, to digging into their own pockets to buy supplies or stock their classrooms with snacks and clothing for students in need. When COVID-19 closed many school buildings, educators were resilient, and used their creativity, determination, and personal resources to fill in the gaps and to provide students with the basics—including the individual attention that helps students learn, grow, and thrive.