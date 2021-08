It’s been a week since the trade deadline, and the Milwaukee Brewers are forging ahead with their new acquisitions. They were thrown right into the fire due to the COVID-19 outbreak going on in the team, and the players have made their initial impressions on the team and the fans. With a little time to reflect on the acquisitions, how do you think the team did? Did they make some good moves, or were these trades not what you were hoping for? How about what the team did overall, was their strategy at the trade deadline a good one? Vote in the polls below, and then let us know your thoughts in the comments.