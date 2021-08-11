If You Think Your Kids Are Eating Mostly Junk Food, A New Study Finds You're Right

The things we eat and certain lifestyle habits we adopt can affect our well-being in ways that we're just beginning to figure out. Still, we do know that making certain modifications to our diet and exercise routines can offer a whole host of benefits. Take, for instance, making the switch to a plant-based diet, which can do a ton of great things for your body. Now, researchers may have unveiled another advantage to eating plant foods. As it turns out, eating lots of plant-based foods could help fight the symptoms of diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS).