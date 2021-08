You may have seen videos online of people scaring their cats by quietly placing a cucumber behind them. Then, when the cat turns around to see the cucumber, they are startled and jump back, much to the delight of the person filming. The first time you see a video of a cat being scared by a cucumber you may think that it's just a fluke. After watching multiple videos, though, you may start to wonder, WWhy are cats scared of cucumbers?" You may even wonder if your own cat will be scared of a cucumber placed behind them.