Titans signing former Seahawks, Chiefs S Tedric Thompson

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding another safety to their roster ahead of the preseason opener on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and as confirmed by his agent, the Titans are signing former Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs safety, Tedric Thompson.

Thompson, a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, has spent four seasons in the league, three with Seattle and one with the Chiefs.

In 37 career games (16 starts), Thompson has totaled 93 tackles (63 solo), three interceptions, five passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries.

In 2020, Thompson played in eight games (no starts) with the Chiefs, finishing with 13 combined tackles (11 solo). He was inactive for six of the last seven regular-season games and did not play in the playoffs.

Thompson most recently had a cup of coffee with the Denver Broncos, who signed him back in July before waiving him on Aug. 8.

The 26-year-old, who stands at 6-foot and weighs 204 pounds, will now join the Titans’ depth competition at safety, but with his experience this move feels like more than just an addition of a camp body.

