There are many people who have made some pretty decent, and equally terrible, attempts at impersonating Arnold Schwarzenegger, but one person who you won't catch doing one is Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he has a very good reason for avoiding ribbing the former governor of California and Terminator star. In simple terms, Pratt doesn't want to risk having to sit across the dinner table from his father-in-law after making fun of him.