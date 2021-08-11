2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 80 Ze’Vian Capers

Name: Ze’Vian Capers

Number: 80

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

High School: Denmark

2020 Statistics: 7 receptions, 77 yards, 1 touchdown

Twitter: @_ZeVianCapers

Overview: Capers was one of the players to watch in spring practice as he recovered from surgery on his left foot. Auburn’s staff was understandably cautious with him, holding him out of scrimmages or full practices. He is expected to be a full go in fall camp as he will attempt to become Auburn’s top receiver as just a sophomore. Capers looked best playing split end but he has experience at big slot, providing several options when he is on the field.

