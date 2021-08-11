Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 80 Ze’Vian Capers

By JD McCarthy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0IHg_0bOzcKcL00

Name: Ze’Vian Capers

Number: 80

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 195 lbs

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

High School: Denmark

2020 Statistics: 7 receptions, 77 yards, 1 touchdown

Twitter: @_ZeVianCapers

Overview: Capers was one of the players to watch in spring practice as he recovered from surgery on his left foot. Auburn’s staff was understandably cautious with him, holding him out of scrimmages or full practices. He is expected to be a full go in fall camp as he will attempt to become Auburn’s top receiver as just a sophomore. Capers looked best playing split end but he has experience at big slot, providing several options when he is on the field.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#Georgia High School#Denmark 2020 Statistics#Zeviancapers#Auburn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has warning about transfer portal

The landscape of college football has changed dramatically with the new rules for transfers and athletes now able to profit off their name, image and likeness. While Lane Kiffin has supported those changes, the Ole Miss coach believes they could lead to some “unintended consequences.”. Kiffin spoke about the NCAA’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
Clemson, SCon3.com

Clemson football: Biggest question mark for Tigers heading into 2021

Clemson enters the 2021 college football season in familiar territory. Last week, the first preseason AP Poll was announced and the Tigers landed at No. 2, only behind Alabama. Pro Football Focus (PFF) released an article highlighting the biggest question mark for every College Football Playoff contender and believe the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Dreshun Miller, Cornerback, Auburn Tigers

Gerenstein: Patient in press coverage, using his length to his advantage in his backpedal. Played both left and right corner and was asked to play in multiple coverage schemes. Covers a lot of ground in zone coverage by pressing and sinking with boundary wide receivers to force throws into the flats. Hip flexibility in man coverage is very fluid and positively affects change of direction speed. Identifying and breaking on the ball on underneath routes seemed to be very easy for him, causing a few turnovers by getting in the throwing lanes early. Is competitive and brings the punch when engaging blockers. Isn’t often asked to blitz but does time it well off the edge when he is. Can play more than what his position calls for which can lead to instinctive pass breakups over the middle of the field. Subscribe for full article.
NFLsportswar.com

Football players use it a lot

For whatever reason it's use has not migrated to basketball, but tons of NFL players use it or variants of it.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Auburn football's 7 newcomers to keep an eye on during fall camp

The wait is almost over for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn will be back in action this week, as the Tigers’ officially start fall camp with a team meeting Thursday followed by their first practice session on Friday. The Friday practice will be the first of 25 in preparation for the 2021 season, which kicks off Sept. 4 against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn, ALGadsden Times

Bryan Harsin welcomes pressure of coaching Auburn football. Careful there, coach | Toppmeyer

Eli Drinkwitz held court on a variety of topics during his tour of SEC Media Days last month. Missouri’s second-year football coach goaded Texas ahead of its move to the SEC, pondering whether a “Horns Down” gesture would result in a penalty in the SEC. He made fun of himself for verbally jabbing at ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit last spring. He needled Arkansas, saying he couldn’t recall the last time Missouri lost to its SEC West rival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy