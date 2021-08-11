Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn makes Joshua Perry's top 30 Big Ten players

Ahead of the upcoming Big Ten football season, former Ohio State outside linebacker and current Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has been releasing his top 30 Big Ten players.

On Wednesday morning, Perry named senior Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn as the No. 17 overall player in the Big Ten. The Deer Park, Illinois, native is ranked one spot ahead of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Perry cited Sanborn’s intensity and football intelligence as reasons for the Badger linebacker’s ranking.

Joshua Perry is not the only person who is impressed by Jack Sanborn, as he has already been named to several award watch lists including the Butkus and Bednarik awards.

