Mushroom-based meat alternative startup Fable Food raises $6.5M AUD, will launch in the US

Burger King just added an all-meat vegan burger option to its locations in Japan. The new Version 2 Whopper features vegan meat patties in place of bread buns which hold lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. The new vegan Whopper was made to showcase the meatiness of the soy-based vegan patties, which are made by Australian company v2food. Burger King Japan described the new flame-grilled Version 2 Whopper as an “evolved burger” on social media. “At the moment of biting, you can directly taste the smoky and fragrant taste and the texture of fresh vegetables,” the chain tweeted. The Version 2 Whopper is available for a limited time for 690 yen ($6.32) until September 2.