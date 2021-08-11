Mushroom-based meat alternative startup Fable Food raises $6.5M AUD, will launch in the US
Fable is preparing to launch in the United States by the end of this year. In Australia, its products are available at retailers like Woolworths, Coles and Harris Farm Markets, along with restaurants including Grill’d, which recently started serving its Meaty Mushroom Burger Pattie at 136 locations. Fable’s products are also available at restaurants in Singapore and the United Kingdom.techcrunch.com
