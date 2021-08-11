Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Mushroom-based meat alternative startup Fable Food raises $6.5M AUD, will launch in the US

By Catherine Shu
TechCrunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFable is preparing to launch in the United States by the end of this year. In Australia, its products are available at retailers like Woolworths, Coles and Harris Farm Markets, along with restaurants including Grill’d, which recently started serving its Meaty Mushroom Burger Pattie at 136 locations. Fable’s products are also available at restaurants in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Plant Based Foods#Startup#Mushroom#Food System#Fable Food#Grill#Techcrunch#Safetyculture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Related
Agriculturefooddive.com

Beyond Meat files for trademark on Beyond Milk name

Beyond Meat has filed for a trademark on the name Beyond Milk, according to documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The plant-based food company applied for the trademark on Aug. 12. The document filed with the U.S. government agency said the patent would cover "making milk shakes;...
AnimalsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Startup Unveils Lab-Grown Mouse-Meat Cookies For Cats

Because, Animals, the only biotech company producing cultured meat for our beloved cats and dogs, might be poised to disrupt the agriculture industry. Today, the startup announced that it has successfully completed the world's first cultured meat product for pets: Harmless Hunt™ Mouse Cookies for Cats with Cultured Meat. Even...
LifestyleFast Company

Lab-grown meat isn’t “plant based”—but is it “vegan”?

While browsing through the ice cream options made from coconut, almond, cashew, soy, banana, and sunflower seeds, I recently came across one curious—if confusing—alternative. A brand called Brave Robot sells ice cream made with “non-animal whey protein.” Usually, seeing “whey” or “casein” (also on the ingredient list here) is a reliable indication that a product isn’t vegan because that implies that it’s made with cow’s milk. But this product claims to be made of “animal-free dairy.” What the heck is that? And is it vegan?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
92.9 NIN

Publix Enters the Vegan Chicken Market With New Plant-Based Tenders

Grocery store giant Publix just announced its store brand’s first vegan chicken, launching the new product across its more than 1,200 locations. The United States’ largest employee-owned grocery company launched its GreenWise Chickenless Tenderless this week, providing consumers nationwide with the store’s inaugural plant-based chicken product. The plant-based chicken consists of a pea-protein base, flavored to replicate conventional animal-based chicken tenders. The new vegan product is completely soy- and gluten-free.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Chef Matthew Kenney is Launching a Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service

Celebrity Chef Matthew Kenney is expanding his plant-based food to meal delivery service In collaboration with XFood and PlantX, where Chef Kenney is a culinary chief officer. Chef Kenney said, “Our goal is to always reach as many people with plant-based options as possible.”. Chef Kenney first launched his plant-based...
RetailFast Casual

Impossible Foods to launch Impossible Sausage at retailers

Impossible Foods will launch its Impossible Sausage Made From Plants at retail stores in ground form. Available in Savory and Spicy flavors, the company will provide the sausage at Kroger's, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Safeway and other retailers in the U.S., according to a press release. Impossible Sausage has...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Plant protein could make up nearly 8% of global protein market by 2030

NEW YORK — The value of the global plant protein market, at $29.4 billion in 2020, could surpass $162 billion by 2030, which would make up 7.7% of the global protein market, according to a report released in August by Bloomberg Intelligence. The report titled “Plant-based foods poised for explosive...
Food Safetythehealthyhomeeconomist.com

Impossible Burger Contains “Double GMOs”

The Impossible Burger ingredient with a sketchy safety profile that is the product of a double GMO manufacturing process unbeknownst to unwitting consumers. Impossible Foods, a leading manufacturer of plant-based meat, markets its “Impossible Burger” as a product “for people who love meat”. The slick website goes on further to...
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

LoveRaw Expands Vegan Wafer Bar With World-First Variant

LoveRaw, the plant-based chocolate brand, is expanding its range of vegan Cre&m Wafer Bars with the launch of the world’s first vegan Salted Caramel Cre&m Wafer Bar. The Salted Caramel Cre&m Wafer Bar SKU (RRP £1.69) edition contains two crisp wafers, filled with LoveRaw’s salted caramel cre&m filling, smothered in a vegan caramel coating and drizzled with the brand’s vegan chocolate. It is available from the LoveRaw website, Amazon, Whole Foods Market, The Vegan Kind, Holland & Barrett, SPAR and convenience stories.
BusinessTechCrunch

Revenue-based financing startup Jenfi raises $6.3M to focus on high-growth Southeast Asian companies

Many Southeast Asian digital businesses run into obstacles when seeking early-stage growth financing. They might not want to sell equity in their company, but often struggle to secure working capital loans from traditional financial institutions. That’s where Singapore-based Jenfi comes in, providing revenue-based financing of up to $500,000 with flexible repayment plans that co-founder and chief executive officer Jeffrey Liu refers to as “growth capital as a product.”
Restaurantsvegnews.com

Burger King Ditches Buns on New All-Meat Vegan Burger

Burger King just added an all-meat vegan burger option to its locations in Japan. The new Version 2 Whopper features vegan meat patties in place of bread buns which hold lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. The new vegan Whopper was made to showcase the meatiness of the soy-based vegan patties, which are made by Australian company v2food. Burger King Japan described the new flame-grilled Version 2 Whopper as an “evolved burger” on social media. “At the moment of biting, you can directly taste the smoky and fragrant taste and the texture of fresh vegetables,” the chain tweeted. The Version 2 Whopper is available for a limited time for 690 yen ($6.32) until September 2.
AnimalsCNBC

Meet the company making mouse meat cat treats without harming animals

Because Animals is bringing clean meat to the pet food industry with cat treats made from cultured mouse cells. The start-up's co-founders, Shannon Falconer and Joshua Errett, are both longtime animal rescue volunteers. The market for meat alternatives, including clean meat, is expected to reach $140 billion over the next...
Food SafetyNBC Philadelphia

Fake Dairy Is Creating Flavor Challenges for Food Science

Baked goods, energy drinks, smoothies, ice-cream and desserts have propelled the U.S. flavor market to be worth billions for major players including International Flavors and Fragrances, DuPont, Givaudan, and Archer Daniels Midland. The growth of dairy alternatives, such as almond milk ice cream, has created new challenges for food scientists...
PharmaceuticalsMercury News

Sponsored: VidaCap Launches Range of Mushroom Supplements

As functional mushrooms find their footing in the wellness sector, numerous brands are emerging to sell them to the public. VidaCap is one such brand, providing various mushroom-based supplements that are intended to improve things like fatigue, stress, and even brain fog. For the uninitiated, it might seem strange to...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fava Bean-Based Snack Alternatives

Nuttee Bean Co. has launched three new flavors of its popular fava bean-based snack 'Favalicious': Wasabi and Ginger, Chili and Lime, and Salt and Vinegar. 'Favalicious' is a healthy snack alternative made from whole roasted fava beans that are "small batch roasted" in pressed high oleic sunflower oil. The snacks are produced in a factory that specializes in fava bean roasting. In fact, it's a facility that exclusively handles fava beans, meaning these snacks run zero risks of cross-contamination. In addition, these bean-based snacks are suitable for a wide range of diets. They are entirely vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO verified.
AgriculturePosted by
TheSpoon

I Tried NotCo’s A.I.-Generated Milk Alternative

NotCo, a Chile-based company, is sometimes referred to as the Impossible Foods/Beyond Meat of Latin America. The company produces various alternative products including plant-based mayo, burgers, ice cream, and milk. When they reached out to me recently offering to send samples of their products, I happily accepted. NotCo uses its...
AgricultureVegetarian Times

AI-Powered Plant Milk Is a Thing – and Jeff Bezos Is Investing

Plenty of plant-based consumers enjoy the fact that our almond or oat milk is milk-ish but clearly and identifiably not milk. Maybe it comes from too many bad surprises when the barista accidentally put cow milk in our latte, but there’s something sort of comforting in a product that’s distinctly its own thing. But NotCo – a plant-based product start-up eyeing a $1 billion valuation and named one of the “world’s most innovative companies” by Fast Company – isn’t interested in that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy