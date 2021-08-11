Faces of Testing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen faced with the spread of Covid-19, Georgia Tech’s entire community sprang into action to develop and implement a way to test the campus community. The extensive and ambitious saliva-based surveillance test is conducted entirely on campus. Everything, from packing test kits and self-administering tests to analyzing samples and providing incentives to encourage testing, was developed and executed by faculty, staff, students, and partners. Last month, Georgia Tech surpassed 100,000 cumulative tests, a figure that has helped the Institute identify positive cases and take appropriate action to slow the transmission of the virus.

Economygatech.edu

Faces of Research - Meet Ben Wang

Meet Ben Wang, executive director of the Georgia Tech Manufacturing Institute (GTMI). GTMI is one of Georgia Tech's 10 interdisciplinary research institutes within the Georgia Tech Research enterprise. What is your field of expertise and why did you choose it?. I find myself fascinated by challenges at the nexus of...
Collegesgatech.edu

Fulbright Recipients Head Abroad

Four recent Georgia Tech graduates were selected as Fulbright recipients for the 2021-22 school year. The Fulbright U.S Student Program provides grants for individually designed study/research projects or for English Teaching Assistant Programs. Candidates submit a proposal defining activities to take place during one academic year in a participating country outside the U.S.
Collegesmetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Tech Joins the U.S. National Science Foundation to Advance AI Research and Education

For decades, the Georgia Institute of Technology has focused on advancing artificial intelligence through interdisciplinary research and education designed to produce leading-edge technologies. Over the next five years, Georgia Tech will make a substantial investment in AI that includes hiring an additional 100 researchers in the field, further solidifying its standing as a leader in the teaching and discovery of machine learning.
Atlanta, GAgatech.edu

Heat-Controllable CAR T-Cells Destroy Tumors and Prevent Relapse in New Study

A team of researchers led by bioengineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology is expanding the precision and ability of a revolutionary immunotherapy that is already transforming oncology. CAR T-Cell therapy has been hailed by patients, clinical-researchers, investors, and the media as a viable cure for some cancers. CAR T-Cell...
College Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Georgia Tech looks for changes in Year 3 of Collins era

ATLANTA (AP) — With season three upcoming for the coach Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech, words and phrases like “re-building” and “re-shaping” may no longer be pliable. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
College SportsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After ‘lack of focus,’ Geoff Collins halts Georgia Tech practice

Early in Tuesday’s preseason practice, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins saw enough to interrupt the workout and assemble the team. His lips did not offer praise. Speaking to the entire team in the midst of an 11-on-11 drill, at the start of the team’s 10th preseason practice, Collins delivered a stern address about practice habits. He was audible from one end of the Brock Football Facility to the other.
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Alton Tarber Commits!

The future of Georgia Tech’s front four continues to round into shape with the addition of Alton Tarber to the 2022 Recruiting Class. He made his pledge Tuesday night alongside four of his teammates. He is the 15th commitment in Georgia Tech’s 2022 class, and significantly, he’s the third promising...
Flagstaff, AZnau.edu

Prestigious NSF CAREER award supports integration of research, undergraduate training in parallel computing

Computer scientist and astroinformaticist Mike Gowanlock, an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, was recently awarded a $411,964 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The award will support Gowanlock’s research in the emerging field of parallel computing architectures needed to process large volumes of data generated by major astronomical surveys, including the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).
ScienceAPS physics

Using an Atom Interferometer to Infer Gravitational Entanglement Generation

If gravitational perturbations are quantized into gravitons in analogy with the electromagnetic field and photons, the resulting graviton interactions should lead to an entangling interaction between massive objects. We suggest a test of this prediction. To do this, we introduce the concept of interactive quantum information sensing. This novel sensing protocol is tailored to provable verification of weak dynamical entanglement generation between a pair of systems. We show that this protocol is highly robust to typical thermal noise sources. Moreover, the sensitivity can be increased both using an initial thermal state and/or an initial phase of entangling via a nongravitational interaction. We outline a concrete implementation testing the ability of the gravitational field to generate entanglement between an atomic interferometer and a mechanical oscillator. Preliminary numerical estimates suggest that near-term devices could feasibly be used to perform the experiment.
Oregon Stateoregonstate.edu

OSU cryptography research leads to huge efficiency gain in secure computing

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers have developed a secure computation protocol that’s 25% more efficient than what had been thought the best possible, meaning future savings in time and energy costs for groups needing to team up on computations while keeping their individual data private. Mike Rosulek, associate...
EngineeringNewswise

FSU Researcher Nets $4.4M Grant to Advance Quantum Systems

Newswise — A Florida State University researcher is leading a $4.4 million Department of Energy project to help create software that can take advantage of supercomputer capabilities and advance quantum information science. The project is led by FSU Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Eugene DePrince and includes collaborators from...
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC Alum Designs Cranial Prosthesis With Cornell University Team

In the two years since graduating from Texas A&M University-Commerce, Karli Thornton has been busy changing the world. She has worked internationally, earned her master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Cornell University in New York and designed a patent-pending cranial prosthesis device that can potentially help millions of patients. None...
CollegesNewswise

FAU Researcher Receives $1.8 Million NIH ‘Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award’

Newswise — Florida Atlantic University’s Raquel Assis, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science within the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and a fellow of FAU’s Institute for Human Health and Disease Intervention (I-HEALTH), has received a five-year, $1.8 million “Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award” (MIRA) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The goal of this early career award is to enhance the ability of investigators to take on ambitious scientific projects and approach problems more creatively.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Georgia Tech researcher reveals findings on poultry processing wastewater systems

TUCKER, GA.– A Georgia Institute of Technology project that researched peracetic acid in poultry processing wastewater treatment facilities was recently completed, according to USPOULTRY and USPOULTRY Foundation. The principal investigator for the project was Spyros G. Pavlostathis, PhD, from Georgia Tech’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Pavlostathis wrote in...

