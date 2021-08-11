Book Review: Lucy Holland’s Sistersong is a compelling folkoric fantasy, perfect for fans of Circe

The Witch King , H.E. Edgmon (Inkyard 978-1-335-21279-5, $18/99, 432pp, hc) June 2021. Wyatt Croft is angry. Born a witch in the kingdom of Asalin, a magical realm hidden inside our own, Wyatt was raised at the bottom of the social hierarchy. Witches are the “corrupted” and “abnormal” children of the fae. Where the fae can do big, powerful nature magic, witchcraft must be taught and controlled. His whole life he was told he was inferior, that his only value was as marriage material. As a child, he was paired off with the heir apparent, Prince Emyr, and segregated from the other witches. For years, Wyatt stifled his growing anger, until he can’t any more. In a fit of rage triggered by a violent assault, Wyatt burns part of Asalin to the ground, then flees to the human world. There, he eventually finds safety in a new found family of kind humans. With their support and protection, he is able to come out as trans.