Marvel is reportedly trying to do a Secret Wars movie, based on any number of the Marvel Comics storylines that go by that name. The 2015 Secret Wars storyline by Jonathan Hickman has been particularly attractive to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it took various dimensions of the Marvel Multiverse and collided them together, before re-establishing a more streamlined central timeline, based on pick-and-choose elements of those other universes. It's the exact kind of franchise re-arrange that Marvel Studios is looking for with its current Multiverse Arc, and now we have one of the more compelling pieces of circumstantial evidence that MCU Secret Wars is in the works.